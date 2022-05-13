Tributes paid to former Mayor of Wicklow town Bob Kearns

CLLR John Snell honoured the late Bob Kearns at last Monday’s meeting of Wicklow County Council, describing the former member of Wicklow Town Council as a “gentleman.”

Robert ‘Bob’ Kearns of Castle Park, Wicklow town, passed away peacefully at St Colman’s Residential Centre in Rathdrum, and his funeral took place at St Patrick’s Parish Church, Wicklow town.

Bob was born and reared in High Street before moving with his parents to Castle Park, where he continued to reside up to his death.

He spent close to eleven years living over in the UK before returning home to Wicklow.

Bob spent a considerable amount of time working for Wicklow County Council before focusing all his attention to running for Wicklow Town Council as an Independent candidate for the first time in 1985.

He was successfully elected to Wicklow Town Council, since replaced by Wicklow Municipal District, and continued to serve on the Town Council uninterrupted for 23 years up to the 2009 Local Elections, when he lost his seat.

In 2006, Wicklow Town Council held a special celebration night for Bob to mark the fact he had served for 21 years.

During his time as a councillor, he also proudly wore the Mayoral Chain for Wicklow town on two separate terms.

Speaking at May’s monthly meeting of Wicklow County Council, Cllr John Snell said: “I’d like to remember Robert Kearns, who a lot of officials here would have served with during his time on Wicklow Town Council. He thrived on being in Independent candidate and wasn’t afraid to speak out and give his opinion. On top of all that he was a real gentleman.”

Cllr Joe Behan said: “He was really independent minded but was always trying to benefit the county.”

Bob was predeceased by his father Robert, mother Elizabeth, brother Pat, sister Kathy and Christine and son Kevin Kearns, and is survived by his son Thomas, daughters Jacqueline and Fiona, daughters-in-law, son-in law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and grandchildren.

He is also sadly missed by his sister Frances and brother-in-law Tommy, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.