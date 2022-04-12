Tributes paid to Eastenders actress Melanie Clark Pullen, originally from Bray

Tributes have been paid to the Bray-born actress Melanie Clark Pullen, who has passed away.

Originally from Bray, Melanie played Mary Flaherty in ‘Eastenders’ between 1997 and 1999. She also had roles in ‘The Railway Children’, ‘Inspector George Gently’ and ‘Fair City’.

Most recently, she had roles in the film ‘Ordinary Love’ and the Channel 4 series ‘This Way Up’

She passed away peacefully at hospital on March 29 following a battle with cancer.

Melanie wrote and directed ‘Marion agus an Banphrionsa’ in 2006. The short told the story of a young girl's dream of meeting Princess Grace of Monaco come true.

She produced the 20th anniversary benefit performance of ‘The Vagina Monologues’ at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast in 2018.

A writer and artist, she also hosted the podcast ‘Strut and Bellow’.

She had been living in Bangor with her husband Simon Maxwell and their three children.

Writing on Twitter, broadcaster Maia Dunphy said “Our funny, beautiful, eccentric, creative Goddess Melanie Clark Pullen is gone. What a writer you were @StrutandBellow , what a force of nature, and most importantly, what a Mama. Your words and your babies live on.”.

A funeral service for Melanie Maxwell (nee Clark Pullen) took place on Friday, April 8 followed by a private family cremation.