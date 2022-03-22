Tributes paid as Wicklow lives lost remembered

THE Memorial Garden in Wicklow town was the apt setting for a ceremony of remembrance and reflection to those who lost their lives during the Covid pandemic.

The service held on Saturday afternoon was organised by Wicklow Municipal District and also paid tribute to those who provided the crucial supports to help others through the last two very difficult years.

Proceedings commenced with a speech from Wicklow Municipal District’s Leas Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul O’Brien, followed by the laying of a wreath in the Memorial Garden.

Cllr O’Brien stated: “186 Covid-19 deaths relate to people from county Wicklow, and unfortunately, many from the Wicklow area have also suffered.

“These cold statistics fail to tell the true story of the impact felt by the families and friends affected by this disease over the past two years. Loved ones have been taken too early from us. So many denied the opportunity of a proper farewell, due to the necessary restrictions which were in place.

"We are here today to mark their memories, to reach out to those adversely affected and to offer hope for the future.”

He also paid tribute to all front-line workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

“While many of us worked from home over the past two years and kept relatively distant from the virus, this was not possible for everyone,” stated Cllr O’Brien.

"Today, we are also here to pay tribute to those who worked directly on the front line, particularly in the health care services. Many brave people in the health sector could not avoid putting themselves in danger, but were prepared to do this to help others. Unfortunately, in excess of 20 healthcare workers' lives were lost nationwide. Our thoughts are with their families today.”

There was also a performance from harpist Rachel Duffy, who has performed all over the world, while Jenny Duffy recited some poetry focusing on themes of remembrance and reflection from poems by Seamus Heaney and others.