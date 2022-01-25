Trial date for former solicitor Michael Lynn

The trial of former solicitor Michael Lynn for multi-million euro of alleged thefts has been adjourned to next month due to a delay caused by Covid restrictions in the courts.

The case was listed for the start of the new legal term this month, but on January 7 the Courts Service announced that criminal trials due to commence in the Central and Circuit Courts would not start before January 24 due to the high incident rates of Covid-19 affecting staff, lawyers and witnesses.

As a result Mr Lynn's trial was rescheduled to January 25. The case was in for mention on Friday and Judge Martin Nolan adjourned it to February 7.

He noted that 15 jurors are required to be sworn in due to the length of the trial, which is set down for 10 to 14 weeks. Judge Nolan said he hoped that by February 7, the rate of Covid-19 will have alleviated to the degree where ‘we can easily get 15 jurors’.

On Thursday, the Courts Service announced that criminal trials could resume from next Monday, January 24.

Mr Lynn (51) with an address at MillBrook Court, Red Cross, Co Wicklow, is facing multiple charges relating to the alleged theft of millions of euro from a number of financial institutions. He denies the charges against him.