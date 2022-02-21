Trees felled as two storms batter Wicklow in quick succession

WICKLOW Municipal District managed to avoid the worst of Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin as the country was battered with severe winds ripping up the coastline from Thursday through to Monday morning.

Several trees were felled within the district on Friday, but no road closures were required as the debris was soon cleared off roads to allow traffic to pass.

District Administrator Joan Sinnott said: “We were very lucky on Friday. We were expecting trouble, but thankfully it never came to pass. We were worried about the high tide in Wicklow town reaching its mark at around 12.20 p.m. but fortunately it didn’t.”

One tree partially collapsed at Nun’s Cross in Ashford and had to be re-moved. There were also reports of trees down in Newtownmountkennedy and the Greenhill Road in Wicklow town. An Eircom pole was toppled at Magheramore and had to be cleared to allow access for traffic.

Storm Eunice was quickly followed by Storm Franklin, which caused severe winds overnight on Sunday, continuing into Monday morning. Two trees from within the district were felled during the height of the storm.