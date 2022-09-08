Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to meet Wicklow County Council in October

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan. Expand
The N11 at Kilmacanogue. Expand

Close

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

The N11 at Kilmacanogue.

The N11 at Kilmacanogue.

/

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

COUNCILLOR Joe Behan sought updates on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan’s planned visit to Wicklow County Council and noise mitigation measures in Kilmacanogue during September’s monthly council meeting.

During June’s meeting, the elected members were informed that Minister Ryan had given a commitment to attend a future Wicklow County Council meeting to discuss the shelved N11 and M11 Junction 4 to Junction 14 Improvement Scheme.

Privacy