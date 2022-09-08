Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to meet Wicklow County Council in October

COUNCILLOR Joe Behan sought updates on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan’s planned visit to Wicklow County Council and noise mitigation measures in Kilmacanogue during September’s monthly council meeting.

During June’s meeting, the elected members were informed that Minister Ryan had given a commitment to attend a future Wicklow County Council meeting to discuss the shelved N11 and M11 Junction 4 to Junction 14 Improvement Scheme.

The transportation project is aimed at alleviating congestion, improving safety and optimising the efficiency and function of the N11/M11 as a transport corridor.

It was announced at the start of the year that overall funding constraints meant that funding wouldn’t be made available to Wicklow County Council to advance the scheme to the next phase of its development, angering many Councillors in the process.

Speaking at last Monday’s meeting, Cllr Behan stated: “What is the situation regarding the suspension of funding for the N11/M11 upgrade? €5 million was spent in designing a scheme to upgrade from Junction 4 to Junction 14 to Ashford. Then we were told that the Green Party had basically decided to stop it

“The scheme was threatened in the Dáil by Eamon Ryan and it looks like that will continue now he is Minister of Transport. A number of meetings ago we were told that he would be coming down to the Council Chamber, but there hasn’t been any further progress.”

Chief Executive Brian Gleeson responded that the Minister had since been in contact and was hopeful of a meeting date in early October.

Cllr Behan also enquired about noise mitigation measures required for residents of Kilmacanogue.

It’s an issue he has raised at numerous meetings as people living beside the N11 parallel road in Kilmacanogue are experiencing hardship due to the amount of noise taking place.

“Where are we with the noise mitigation measures for seven to eight residents at Kilmacanogue. Measures were meant to be put in place but the works haven’t happened,” said Cllr Behan.

Director of Services, Lenora Earls said the council were currently working on a design for noise mitigation measures with contractors, subject to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) funding.