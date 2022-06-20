Transport Minister agrees to attend Wicklow County Council meeting to discuss N11/M11 congestion scheme

MINISTER for Transport Eamon Ryan has given a commitment to attend a future meeting of Wicklow County Council to discuss the shelved N11 and M11 Junction 4 to Junction 14 Improvement Scheme.

Other road matters will also be discussed, including the N81 in west Wicklow, once a date has been confirmed with the Minister’s Department.

It was announced at the start of the year that overall funding constraints meant that funding wouldn’t be made available to Wicklow County Council to advance the scheme to the next phase of its development, angering many Councillors in the process.

Phase 2 of the project concluded in 2021 with the announcement and public display of a preferred option for the scheme, together with the publication of the Option Selection Report in December. The project was due to proceed to Phase 3 this year.

The transportation project is aimed at alleviating congestion, improving safety and optimising the efficiency and function of the N11/M11 as a transport corridor.

At Monday’s meeting of Wicklow County Council, Chief Executive, Brian Gleeson confirmed that Minister Ryan was agreeable to attending a council meeting.

“I have had confirmation that the Minister will come down to Wicklow, not just to discuss the N11, but also other road matters. He will be meeting with officials first and then with the full council. I know that Councillors from Baltinglass Municipal District are keen for the N81 to be on the agenda as well.”