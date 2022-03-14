Training programme developed by Greystones woman aims to support those experiencing grief and loss

A Greystones-based grief therapist has developed a new training programme to help healthcare professionals and society better understand the grieving process.

Psychotherapist and social entrepreneur Liz Gleeson decided to focus on grief and loss within her clinical practice and completed further study in the area.

"People were really desperate to find someone who really understood the depth and breadth of the grief experience. It became apparent to me that there are few people in society trained in grief and loss, both at a general level and professionally.

"I realised the need that people have to tell their story when they’ve experienced a loss. Part of integrating it [the loss] is telling your story over and over again and then also to know it’s not just you. Other people have very similar stories or experiences.”

Liz developed the ‘Shapes of Grief’ podcast and found that thousands of people were listening to her guests share their stories about loss and grief. Past podcast guests have included Hazel Chu, Niamh Fitzpatrick and Greg Wise.

Liz said she noticed doctors and other medical professionals were listening to the podcast to learn more about the grieving process. This inspired her to develop a grief training programme which is “accessible to anyone who is supporting someone who is grieving either professionally or socially”.

The 40-hour course can also be used by someone who has experienced loss and wants to know more about the grieving process.

Liz took part in Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI)’s Impact Programme, which provides mentoring, training, consultancy and funding of €20,000 to selected social entrepreneurs.

Liz already had the idea for the grief training programme, but says she needed “support, mentoring and finance to get it out into the world”.

She is full of praise for the support and feedback she has received from SEI as part of the programme.

"It’s been really invaluable having their hands on my back.”

Liz said the grief education programme is about helping people so that “grief will be better understood and grieving people will be better supported by the mental health professionals”.

The official launch of the ‘Shapes of Grief Education Programme’ will take place at the Whale Theatre in Greystones on Thursday, March 31. The event will include some participants who will speak about their experience of grief. The event will also be attended by representatives of hospice organisations and professional bodies for counsellors and psychotherapists.

“We are going to look at the podcast and training programme, the impact its had on people and the importance of all our healthcare professionals becoming more grief literate. Essentially, [it’s about] the importance of developing a more grief literate society so those who are grieving don’t have to hide their grief, don’t have to stay locked up at home and don’t have to feel so isolated or alienated in a world that doesn’t fully understand the huge impact that grief and loss can have on us,” Liz said.

Some tickets are still available for the event on March 31. For more information, visit shapesofgrief.com.