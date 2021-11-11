Wicklow

Trail one-way system for Main Street starts on Saturday in Wicklow town

A map of the proposed one-way system in Wicklow town.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

THE trial one-way system proposed for Main Street in Wicklow town will come into operation this Saturday.

Preparatory works will commence from 7 a.m. and traffic management and diversions will be in place during the day. The new one-way system will be operational from Saturday following the completion of these works.

The one-way system will start at the Main Street junction with Morton’s Lane, also known as Hopkin’s Hill, and run to Market Square. Traffic within this section will be southbound only. Traffic traveling from Dunbur Road towards town will be required to use either the South Quay or Bayview Road, via Kilmantin Hill, when travelling northbound. It is proposed that there will be no entry to High Street from Kilmantin Hill. This is to encourage the diverted northbound Dunbur Road traffic to use Bayview Road rather than using High Street as a short cut. High Street will remain two-way but there will be no access to or from Kilmantin Hill.

Morton’s Lane is to become one-way, downhill to the town, from its junction with High Street, so as to facilitate larger vehicles and delivery trucks requiring access to the town that will be using the Bayview Road diversion. Access to High Street will remain along Fitzwilliam Road. ‘No Through Traffic’ signs will be placed at Morton’s Lane end of High Street to prevent unnecessary traffic.

