Traffic noises causing ‘extreme distress’ to Kilmacanogue residents

Calls have been made for noise reduction measures to be implemented at the new N11 parallel road in Kilmacanogue.

Cllr Joe Behan (Ind) said at the October meeting of Wicklow County Council that residents living in houses beside the new parallel road are “suffering extreme distress due to the noise of traffic”. He said traffic on the new road and the existing carriageway had increased, following a speed limit change.

Cllr Behan noted that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) will not consider funding for noise reduction measures on existing roads, however, he argued residents view the parallel road as a new roadway.

“Because of the introduction of the parallel road, there is a new speed limit, a faster speed limit and therefore more noise and more traffic and more traffic on the inner road as well.” Cllr Behan said. He called on the Chief Executive to look for funding for noise reduction measures for residents of the area.

Cllr Behan asked if a safety audit had been carried out, highlighting that several bollards had been damaged and there had been reports of speeding on that stretch of road.

Cllr Derek Mitchell (FG) said he understood the speed on the road could increase to 100km/h which would cause more noise for residents. He said he shared the view that TII should fund noise reduction works on the road.

Colm Lavery, Wicklow County Council’s Director of Transportation, Water and Emergency Services, said there should be no additional speeding on the road, as the speed limits had not increased. The southbound road has a speed limit of 60km/h with a special speed limit of 50km/h in place on the parallel road.

He said a road safety audit was expected to be carried out and this would identify any issues for the contractor to resolve. Mr Lavery asked councillors to bring any noise issues with the parallel road to his attention and he would review them.