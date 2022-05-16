Wicklow

Traffic management at Market Square in Wicklow town to remain in place until Thursday

Traffic management is in place at Market Square to allow for the maintenance of public lighting. Expand

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

TRAFFIC management will remain in place around the Market Square and Kilmantin Hill area of Wicklow town until Thursday.

The traffic management came into play today, and is required to facilitate the maintenance of public lighting in the area. The traffic management remains in place from 8 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. up until this Thursday.

Parking around the market square area will be managed in order to facilitate traffic movements through the town.

Wicklow County Council regret any inconvenience this may cause.

