Traders to hold crunch meeting over new one-way system in Wicklow town

Morris Kenny of Cullen Butchers, Fergal Dwyer of Fergal Dwyer Pharmacy, Graham Dowling of Dowling Butchers, Roisin Malone of Malones Bookshop & Nicolette Geresi of ME DOO.

A NUMBER of Wicklow town traders will meet today, Wednesday, December 1, to discuss what course of action should be taken over the new trial one-way system in Wicklow town.

Malone’s Bookshop recorded a 25 per cent drop in trade compared to this time last year, since the one-way system on Main Street was implemented.

Roisin Malone said local retailers are highly concerned about the impact the new system will have on trade coming up to the busy Christmas period.

“The one-way system is a major problem and shopkeepers are very worried. It’s very frustrating and it was a bad time of year to start the trial on the one-way system just as Christmas is approaching. Covid isn’t the issue as our numbers are way down on this time last year, when people weren’t even vaccinated.

“The one-way system is not working for traders but we don’t know if we should act now, or wait until after Christmas. Some traders are meeting up to discuss the situation on Wednesday, and we will see where we take it from there.”

Morris Kenny of Cullens Butchers feels the new system makes deliveries to and from his premises very difficult, while he also feels more parking spaces could have been provided.

He said; “There isn’t enough parking at the Lower or Upper Mall for parking. Even accepting deliveries is proving quite troublesome. Even when I am trying to recycle rubbish, I just can’t pull up outside the shop.

“Parking has always been a problem in both the Upper and Lower Mall, but it seems to me that there are less spaces now.

“I will be meeting up with some fellow traders so we can decide where we go from here. We may as well have our input now while it’s still a trial system, because it will be too late if the system becomes permanent.”