Total of 21 Wicklow estates to share €10,000 in funding

A total of 21 estates will share funding of €10,000 provided by Wicklow Municipal District under the Estate Development Grants.

The assessment of the application was based on the size of the estate, the size of the green areas to be maintained, how many Local Authority Houses are in the estate, what the planned maintenance and improvement works entail and the balance in their accounts.

23 applications were received, two of which only had one Local Authority house, therefore they were excluded.

District Administrator Joan Sinnott said it was the most number of applications ever received for the grants.

Cllr John Snell stated: “It’s great to see such a large volume of applicants and it shows that the grant scheme is working and word is getting out there. It’s a remarkable success to get that volume of applications. It’s relatively small amounts of money but it brings a lot of rewards to our estates.”

Cllr Shay Cullen commented: “We have held previous discussions on how few applications were received and now we have 23 applications, which is testament to the work of Joan and her team.”

Ashford estates Ballinalea will receive €300, Ballinahinch Park €800 and Woodview €600. Glen Chill in Glenealy was awarded €500.

Springfield Heights in Newtown receives €300 and Sycamore Drive gets €500.

Six Rathnew estates receive funding, with €800 allocated to Seaview Heights, €400 to Carrig Court, €30 for Broomhall, €300 for Saunder’s Lane, €300 for Kirvin Hall and €400 for Ballybeg.

Vartry Heights and Ashwood in Roundwood will receive €1,100.

Eight estates located in Wicklow town were successful, with Graham’s Court to get €300, Hillview €500, Rosehill €300, Darragh Park €300, Mountainview and Ocean View €700, Broadlough View €700, Burkeen €300 and Carraig Beag €300.