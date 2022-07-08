Top UAE golf tour operators and journalists on fact-finding visit to Wicklow

Pictured in Newtownmountkennedy is the group of golf tour operators and journalists from the UAE who are visiting Ireland this week, playing a number of our golf courses and experiencing some of our visitor attractions.

The trip coincides with the 2022 Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet and they are the invited guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The aim of the fact-finding visit is to highlight the fact that Ireland offers some of the very best golf in the world, with something for everyone, from beginner to pro, as well as spectacular scenery and fantastic experiences.

Their action-packed itinerary included a round of golf at Druids Heath, a visit to Powerscourt Golf Club and a tour of the Powerscourt Distillery. They stayed in Druids Glen Hotel.

Aisling McDermott, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Asia and Middle East, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite leading golf tour operators and journalists from the UAE to come and experience our world-class golf, spectacular scenery and wonderful visitor attractions. Our aim is to remind them that Ireland offers some of the very best golf in the world and has something for everyone, from beginner to pro.”