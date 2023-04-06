Top of lighthouse at Wicklow’s East Pier removed for restoration works

Alarmed locals have been reassured that the top of the lighthouse at Wicklow’s East Pier has only been removed temporarily for restoration works.

The iconic structure was removed last Friday, prompting concern amongst many, who turned to the man who knows the harbour best, Pat Davis, for answers.

Pat is a regular sight at Wicklow Harbour where he has been painting murals of visiting ships and vessels along the pier wall since the 1970s.

He retired as a post man last year, after 39 years of service, and has been more present than ever since that time.

“Lots of people have been asking me about the top of the lighthouse and where has it has gone?” said Pat.

“As part of a maintenance program being undertaken by the harbour authorities, the top section of the lighthouse was removed by crane last Friday morning and transported by road to Arklow, into the capable hands of the staff at Arklow Engineering, where it will be restored over the next three months.

“The lighthouse lost its circular dome during a winter storm in 1976.The dome was found by several local fishermen, who transferred it to a boatyard that existed in Wicklow at that time, and since then it has been located and tapped out of its badly damaged condition recently by the firm in Arklow.

“In several months’ time it will be returned to Wicklow, and in the meantime it is hoped that the remainder of the lighthouse will also be refurbished, and the current pier lighting will also be repaired.”