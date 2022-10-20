Top chefs step up to cook at Wicklow fundraiser ‘Kitchen of Hope’

A host of Ireland’s leading chefs are set to support Bray colleague Rory Morahan at a fundraising event for two hospitals, which saved the life of his son Cathal.

‘Kitchen of Hope’ takes place on Monday, November 7 from 6:30p.m. to 10p.m. at Coláiste Ráithín, in Bray in aid of Beaumont Hospital and the Royal Hospital Donnybrook.

Cathal Morahan was driving home from work late at night in January this year when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed. The impact was such that he had to be cut out by the emergency services and was tended to by paramedics.

His father Rory, best known as ‘The Druid Chef’, said: “Cathal’s survival was touch-and-go at one point, and he spent several days in a medically-induced coma, but he has since gone on to make a miraculous recovery, thanks to the wonderful staff at both hospitals, and he returned to work earlier this year.”

Feeling the need to repay in some small way the efforts made by staff at those hospitals to return his son to full health, he came up with the idea 'Kitchen for Hope’.

Using his extensive contacts book, he has enlisted the help of the likes of Neven Maguire, the Merrion Hotel’s Paul Kelly, Karl Clarke, and Sysco Ireland’s Simon Hudson, who will all take part in a celebrity cooking challenge on the night.

Rory and his wife Carmel have invited representatives from the ambulance service, the Gardai, nurses, doctors, and the Beaumont Hospital and Royal Hospital Donnybrook charity teams. There will also be a food market, music and raffle, as well as video messages from the likes of top TV chefs Ainsley Harriott and Jean-Christophe Novelli.

Rory said: “This is a cause that is obviously close to my heart following a traumatic, and stressful year and I am trying to maximise the funds to be donated to the two hospitals that cared for our son.

"In our hour of need, all we had was hope, and this is why I have organised Kitchen of Hope, to help the system for others who experience what we went through.”

He added: "There is no such thing as a free lunch and my wife Carmel and I would like to give something back. We aim to put on a quality culinary show, and educate and entertain the audience, while sending the message that life is so precious, and we need to look after each other in these times.”

Tickets for the event on November 7 are available on Eventbrite.ie for €22.20, just search ‘Kitchen of Hope’. All proceeds will go to the two hospitals.