Tinahely Agricultural Show to host IFA ‘Food from our Farms’ marquee

A young rider in action in the pony trials at the Tinahely Agricultural Show.

THE annual Tinahely Agricultural Show is set to showcase the produce of Wicklow farmers in the IFA ‘Food from our Farms’ marquee

The show, dating back to 1935, annually attracts over 20,000 visitors each year and has steadily grown to become one of the largest agricultural shows in Ireland.

The event on August 1 will feature over 400 stalls, including the IFA ‘Food from our Farms’ marquee, which will be one of the agricultural show’s landmark attractions.

Isobel Johnson, PRO for the IFA Co Wicklow Farm Family Committee said: “This year we hope to welcome a record number of exhibitors who come mainly from County Wicklow and the surrounding counties and are dedicated to producing food to the highest standard.

“There is, as always a great variety of gourmet foods which vary from organic hot foods to artisan cheeses, oils and sauces, delicious home baking including gluten free and plenty of sweet treats. Tasty burgers, organic lamb, barbeque beef and chicken will be sizzling to feed the hungry visitors.

“Many exhibitors will be doing tastings and are delighted to give advice on preparation and cooking methods. This year we also hope to have Damien Murphy Butcher from Tinahely and one of his butchers will be giving a de-boning demonstration. As in previous years we have Ben Harden, with his hive of bees and this always draws a crowd of people, young and old.”

The judging takes place during the morning with the presentation of cups and plaques. In addition, the IFA Farm Safety Competition is held each year in the Marquee and there is great competition for the valuable prizes sponsored each year by M.A.Healy & Sons Ltd.

Other attractions include the Best of Wicklow’ exhibition focusing on culture, food, tourism, enterprise and public services, and developed in partnership with Wicklow County Council through the LEADER programme.

Kildare musician Michael English will be taking to the stage, and will be joined on the bill by Wexford country music singer Stacey Breen. Theresa and The Stars and Stuart Moyles are also in the line-up.

There will also be the usual agricultural competitions, crafts, novelty events, and amusements, including a vintage display, pet's corner, and quilt marquee.