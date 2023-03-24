Timeframes for park and rides for Ashford, Rathnew, Fassaroe and Kilpedder

It is hoped the park and rides will cut down on congestion.

THE National Transport Authority has confirmed the proposed timeframes for three bus-based park and ride sites along the N11/M11.

Park and ride sites are proposed in Rathnew, Ashford, Kilpedder and Fassaroe, in conjunction with Wicklow County Council.

The park and rides are currently at the design stage and it is intended to start the planning consent process for Fassaroe in the second quarter of this year, Rathnew and Ashford in the third quarter and Kilpedder in Q3 or Q4.

Subject to planning approval, the aim is to deliver the park and ride in Fassaroe in the last three months of 2024, Ashford and Rathnew in Q1 of 2025 and Kilpedder in Q2 of 2025.

Deputy Brady welcomed the update and feels park and rides are essential to encourage the use of public transport, taking traffic off the roads and helping to prevent congestion, especiallyduring the busiest times of the day.

Deputy Brady said: “I welcome confirmation from the NTA of the progress to date in respect of their efforts to support plans to ease traffic congestion along one of the busiest routes in the County.

"I have been in regular consultation with Minister Eamon Ryan in relation to the development of Park and Ride facilities along the N11 / M11 route in Wicklow and am happy to see that progress has been made in regard to the establishment of a timeframe.

"This is an important development for commuters in County Wicklow and will greatly assist in making public transport more accessible for people and easing traffic congestion by taking cars off busy roads.”

The NTA’s Park and Ride Development Office will be responsible for the delivery of the project, working in conjunction with Wicklow County Council, and the various transport agencies operating in the county.