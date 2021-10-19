‘Time for the West to get its fair share’

Local councillors have voiced their frustration that west Wicklow is not getting a fair share of funding from the county’s budget, compared to other municipal districts.

The issue of the disparity in the allocations between the districts came up during a discussion of the draft budget for 2022 at the Baltinglass Municipal District’s October meeting.

Cllr Patsy Glennon (FF) said the Baltinglass district is “doing worse than other districts” in some areas of the budget. He pointed to the allocations for economic development, festivals and town twinning. While acknowledging Bray is a bigger urban area, he said funding should be divided equitably between the other districts as they are roughly same size.

Municipal district staff said some of the allocations relate to funding that was historically available to town councils, before their dissolution. Councillors’ concerns will be raised with the local authority’s executive team.

Cllr Avril Cronin (FG) said it is “infuriating” that concerns have been raised again about how the budget is split between the districts.

“It may be historic, but times move on and change. It’s time we get our fair share,” she added.