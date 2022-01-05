Tiglin to manage the Coolnagreina Centre in Greystones

Coolnagreina YWCA hostel in Greystones has been transferred to the ownership of Tiglin, it has been confirmed.

There were concerns about the future of the hostel earlier in the year, after its website stopped accepting booking while a “collective consultation process regarding the centre” was taking place between staff and the national office of the Young Women’s Christian Association of Ireland (YWCA).

Tiglin and YWCA confirmed that the transfer agreement had been completed as of December 9 and Coolnagreina is now under the ownership, management and leadership of Tiglin.

Chairman of Tiglin Aubrey McCarthy said ‘We are delighted to reach a final agreement with YWCA of Ireland on securing the future of Coolnagreina. They have managed the centre through a difficult period due to Covid-19 and we particularly commend the staff of Coolnagreina for their perseverance and endurance throughout what has been an anxious period for them all.

“Seeing activity back on this site will be exciting and we look forward to once again witnessing this facility being a place where great work happens, a work that the community have embraced for many years.’

It’s understood Tiglin hope to maintain Coolnagreina’s heritage and build upon its existing relationships and activities through the introduction of complimentary services at the centre. There are also proposals to re-open the existing accommodation and youth and community spaces.

“Tiglin looks forward to providing supported accommodation for women, family supports, children’s therapy and potentially a creche alongside the existing services that operate at Coolnagreina,” a statement from Tiglin said.

Lynn McKenzie, co-chair of the YWCA Ireland Board, said “YWCA Ireland will continue to fulfil its mission at national level, through the guiding principles and values that have sustained our movement worldwide.

"The Board and National Office would like to thank the staff, volunteers and faith community at Coolnagreina for their role in creating a truly special centre. We wish them every success for the future as they work to sustain and enhance Coolnagreina’s ministry and mission under the leadership of Tiglin.”

Originally a private residence, the Victorian-era house became a holiday home in 1894 to provide safe and affordable holiday accommodation for young women who were either shop workers or in domestic service.