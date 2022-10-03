Tiglin cafe recognised at Greystones People of the Year awards 2022

Councillor Lorda Scott presents Margaret O'Callaghan of Greystones Tidy Towns with the Joint Civic Award at the Greystones People of the Year Awards in Greystones Golf Club

Councillor Jodie Neary presents Jim and Hedy Rock with the Sports Award who collected it on behalf of Kaci Rock at the Greystones People of the Year Awards in Greystones Golf Club.

Cathaoirleach of the Greystones Municipal District presents Jack Commons with the Young Entrepreneur Award also pictured is Zoe O'Shaughnessey at the Greystones People of the Year Awards in Greystones Golf Club.

Marlena and Gavin Murphy at the Greystones People of the Year Awards in Greystones Golf Club.

Councillor Stephen Stokes presents Frances Browner with the Cultural Award at the Greystones People of the Year Awards in Greystones Golf Club.

Councillor Dereck Mitchell presents Jake Mitchell with the Special Award also pictured are Harry and Sarah Mithchell at the Greystones People of the Year Awards in Greystones Golf Club.

Anne and Phil Thompsonl at the Greystones People of the Year Awards in Greystones Golf Club.

Michael Nicolson presents Phil Thopmson and and Gavin Murphy of Tiglin with the Special Recognition Award at the Greystones People of the Year Awards in Greystones Golf Club.

Prize winners in the Greystones Municipal District ‘People of the Year’ 2022 awards were announced at an event in Greystones Golf Club on Thursday, September 29.

The special achievement award was granted to those behind the work at Tiglin’s social enterprise cafe, Rise at the Cove.

Speaking about receiving the award, Phil Thomson CEO said: "This award honours those who are often left out and left behind or displaced. These people have been welcomed into the town and community of Greystones."

Rise at the Cove is a place to bridge the gaps that can be apparent when people are displaced and loose their place in society because of homeless, war or substances.

Minister Stephen Donnelly, Minister Simon Harris and John Brady T.D., Jennifer Whitmore T.D. and Stephen Matthews along with Councllors, Jody Neary, Tom Fortune, Derek Mitchell and Stephen Stokes all voiced their unreserved support for the work of Tiglin and Rise at the Cove.

A former tea rooms at the previous holiday accommodation unit Carraig Eden has now become a community hub, a place of welcome and inclusion.

Gavin Murphy, manager Rise at the Cove said: "When Phil asked me if I would be interested in creating a cafe and community space at Carraig Eden, I knew that it could be a success, it has been a training ground and a place that Greystones has adopted as their own."

The Sports Award was given to Kaci Rock, and a Special Award presented to Kilcoole’s Jack Mitchell, who despite his own adversities has worked tirelessly to try to build a place in Kilcoole for young people to feel at home. His idea is a skate park.

Writer and historian Frances Browner walked away with the Cultural Award and the Civic Award was shared by Kilcoole Men's Shed and Greystones Tidy Towns’s chairperson Marie McCooey.

In business, caterer Andrew Holmes was handed the Commercial Award and Jack Commons won Young Entrepreneur.

Guests were welcomed by Greystones Municipal District Cathaoirleach, Cllr Gerry Walsh, and Greystones Municipal District Manager, Mr Michael Nicholson.

Also in attendance on the night were Wicklow County Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr Tommy Annesley and Wicklow County Council Chief Executive, Mr Brian Gleeson.