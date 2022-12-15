Tiglin and SETU launch higher education services for students who have experienced homelessness or addiction

Chairperson of Tiglin Aubrey McCarthy Minister Simon Harris and Prof Veronica Campbell at the launch of the of the HEA funded project between the South East Technological University's Lifelong Learning and Tiglin.

MINISTER for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris has launched a three-year HEA funded project between South East Technological University’s Lifelong Learning (SETU) and Tiglin for delivery of higher education courses to service users impacted by homelessness, drug or alcohol addiction.

Minister Harris welcomed the project, saying: “I am delighted to launch this vital project, building on the great collaboration between Tiglin and the former IT Carlow in recent years. It is in the spirit of our new National Access Plan, which for the first time specifically includes students who have experienced homelessness, among others who are socio-economically disadvantaged. We want a truly inclusive third-level system, where neither your background nor experience has a bearing on your ability to attend or succeed in higher education.”

Living examples of the empowering effects of education on people’s lives are Allen and Jay Bobinac, twin brothers who arrived in Ireland in 2015 in search of a better life.

Coming from a small island in Croatia, Allen shared that “the environment I was part of was one of inequality and a lifetime of struggle lay ahead for me. I knew I had to do something, so I left Croatia and arrived in Ireland.

“I soon found myself on the streets of Dublin alone and unsure where to turn. Sleeping alone in the park at Merrion Square and living off a very meagre budget I eventually got a job in Keelings.”

With his first €50, Allen bought a plane ticket for his twin brother to join him in Dublin and start a new life. Today, this new life has been recognised as both brothers received a special SETU achievement award presented by Minister Harris and the Croatian Ambassador to Ireland Davor Vidis.

The launch of the project which will run from January 2023 for three years, follows a successful application by South East Technological University’s Faculty of Lifelong Learning to the Higher Education Authority (HEA) resulting in an award of €833,333 for the project delivery.

Prof Veronica Campbell, President of SETU expressed thanks to the HEA for their recognition of the importance of the project in providing non-traditional learners with access to higher education courses which will enhance their recovery and potential for further study and employment.

Tiglin Chairman and co-founder, Aubrey McCarthy, commended the project as in keeping with the whole of person approach adopted by Tiglin. Jay and Allen are examples of people who have proven that education is one of the most powerful weapons we can use to change the world.

Tiglin are using education as one of the means to ‘level the ground’ and create equality for those who have not had a smooth experience with education.

Lifelong Learning at SETU’s Carlow Campus has collaborated with Tiglin since 2016 in provision of progressive activities to complement Tiglin’s holistic approach and to help find a sustainable solution for re-engagement of service users with society.

Dr Joseph Collins, Head of Lifelong Learning at SETU’s Carlow Campus said: “This project is about people. As educators we think creatively about social justice and how, as a university, we nurture the full participation of all. Through this project we will continue to break down barriers to access and support learners achieve their full potential.”

The event coincided with a ceremony of the ‘opening of the Granary’ at which Minister Harris also presented students from Tiglin with parchments for completion of higher education courses with South East Technological University over the last academic year.

Dr Collins concluded by congratulating all awardees for successful completion of their courses and their families who supported them along their journey of learning.