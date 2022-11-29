Tidy Towns report reflects on bypassing national competition

Bray Tidy Towns’ (BTT) annual report for 2022 has pointed to the shear volume of work required in order to have a successful entry in the National Tidy Towns Competition as the reason it did not enter the event in this year.

The report was compiled by outgoing chair Mimi Megannety and in her opening remarks she explained that after earning a Gold Medal Award at the national event in 2020 they realised this achievement “was no easy task and took a huge amount of work, particularly on the part of our Secretary Mary Hargaden”.

They made the decision not to enter in 2021 and in 2021 as the entry is very time consuming and at the time committee members could not to commit to this, preferring instead to focus on other projects around the town.

These projects were helped by new Town Administrator for Bray Municipal District (BMD), Linda Healy, who early on in her tenure met with BTT’s Mary Hargaden and Mary Anne Parsons, who made a presentation about ongoing projects.

As a direct result of this meeting, BMD sent out tenders to fix the beds on Ravenswell Road and for painting the Old Courthouse.

In addition, an ongoing scheme with BMD whereby they keep an account for BTT in Johnstones Paint, mostly for graffiti removal, was gratefully upheld.

This was used to rectify many unsightly issues, including painting the derelict house at the entrance to Ravenswell Road, the doors of the Old Courthouse, and derelict shops on Upper Main Street (near the bus stop).

Mimi noted this unit could not work without Una Roe, Joe Roe and Irish Pressure Cleaners. It is work that never stops.

Whilst not entered in the National Tidy Towns competition, Bray has been recognised elsewhere.

They have been scoring consistently well in the Irish Business Against Litter reports.

This year the report made particular mention of the area around the promenade saying it was “exceptionally well served by anti-litter notices and litter bins”.

Overjoyed, the BTT team showed its appreciation of the hard work done by BMD workers throughout the town to hep achieve this by having a small presentation and party for these workers.

That area saw the installation of more than 16 planters close to Sealife, for which volunteer Anna Deveney, on the advice of Botanist Tom Curtis organised for the trees to be pruned and for bulbs to be planted in them. Mimi was quick to thank Anna for the ongoing maintenance of the planters at the entrance to the town and the ones on the seafront.

She was also quick to thank the many other volunteers who helped BTT throughout the year, writing: “It’s always great to meet new volunteers and this year is no different.

“We’d like to welcome all our new volunteers and say thanks for coming along, we really appreciate your help and hope that we will be seeing you all throughout the year.

“We’d also like to thank our longstanding volunteers to come out regularly and without whom BTT could not carry on. A huge thank you to you all.”

Special mention was given to Bob Galvin for his dedication to trees on Strand Road, to Frances Gaynor for bringing colour to the Dargle Planter and to the Gaisce students who helped so much they could be called Bray’s Junior Tidy Towns.

“If it wasn’t for Bob Galvin the trees on Strand Road would probably be dead,” stressed Mimi. “Bob, you have done an amazing job at looking after these and thanks for all your hard work, feeding, and watering them when needed.

“I would propose that at some stage BMD is made aware of Bobs efforts.”

She added: “Thanks to Frances Gaynor the (Dargle) planter and the area below it look really gorgeous. It’s not an easy task and there have been plenty of set backs but not enough to put Frances off.”

On the Gaisce volunteers, she said: “These students are always great workers and bring a whole new dimension to our work.

“Mary Hargaden has been organising all of these so far, but it is hoped that at some stage we will help them to start organising themselves and perhaps give them some autonomous projects.”

A special thank you went to one student named Ava, who came to BTT as a Gaisce student over two years ago and is still with BTT.

“Ava’s dedication is fantastic and we wish her all the best of luck in attaining her Gold Gaisce Award and in her upcoming leaving cert exams,” Mimi said.

Another area that received extra special attention this year was Linear Dargle Park.

“This was difficult work and probably a bit too ambitious for BTT,” said Mimi.

“However, after making a good effort to clear a lot of the weeds (Buddleia) we were delighted to see that BMD further cleared the area and it is our hope that they will continue to maintain it.”

The 1916 Memorial has been weeded and bulbs planted. Nearby residents are hoping to plant lavender there in the spring too, when the likes of Ravenswell Road, Dargle Park and Ballywaltrim are set to begin blooming also.

Thousands of bulbs have been planted in those locations and all over the town.

“This is an ongoing project, year on year and it won’t be long before Bray will be the most beautiful town in the country in springtime!” wrote Mimi.

“Thanks to Mary Anne Parsons for organising all of this.”

The planting is managed from the team’s ‘plant WhatsApp Group’, which has is a new initiative that has members propagating, splitting and growing plants from seeds. This will save BTT a lot of money and is also a very sustainable practice.

Members also benefit through it from group for advice about planting.

With so many volunteers, somone needs to co-ordinate and that job in 2022 fell to Mary Hargaden, who the report noted also co-ordinates volunteers for Eolas, Sunbeam House, Festina Lente, Bob’s group, Rehab care and various individuals who look after their own areas.”

The volunteer workforce are always powered largely by local donations, but this year BTT was also awarded a Tesco Community Award of €1,088 and the team’s Sustainability Representative, Justin Ivory, applied for and received the €10,000 Ireland Environmental and Nature Biodiversity grant.

This will pay Environmentalist Faith Wilson to produce a report on biodiversity within the town.

In addition, two Wicklow County Council grants were awarded with €300 coming as a Community Grant €300 and €1,000 from the Activities Fund.

As well as growing, planting, litter picking and painting, behind the scenes, BTT has been trying to address areas of concern via letters and emails. Several letters have been sent during this year regarding the state of the site on the Dublin Road where Everest Cycles used to be.

BTT says it has had little response, but noted that there now is planning permission being sought to build apartments on the site.

Emails have been sent to the owner of the area near the corner of Novara Avenue and Main Street regarding maintenance of these buildings. BTT believes plans are underway for refurbishment.