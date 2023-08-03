Three teens arrested after Garda helicopter chases car stolen from Wicklow

The Garda helicopter was involved in a chase of a group of teenagers on Wednesday morning in Tallaght following reports of a car driving dangerously in the area – the car later identified as having been stolen from Wicklow the previous night.

Three juveniles were taken into custody after the car involved in the chase was abandoned and the teens made off on foot.

Gardaí posted images of the vehicle involved on social media, a red Skoda Octavia.

A statement on Wednesday from an Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí in Tallaght responded to reports this morning of a car driving dangerously in the area.

“The driver refused to stop for Gardaí and both they and their passengers later abandoned the car - which had been stolen in Wicklow overnight.

“A search operation ensued involving Gardaí from Tallaght, our Dublin South Roads Policing Unit, the Garda Air Support Unit and both Crumlin and Tallaght Drug Units.

“Three juveniles were arrested and are being detained for questioning.”

It has been reported that Dublin is suffering from a joy riding “epidemic” currently this year.

A senior source said: "These are a new breed of joyriders who would not be even considered criminals – they are doing it for the sport and that is dangerous.”

Last month, Dublin Fire Brigade put out a frightening inferno of a burning car in a section of Blanchardstown Shopping Centre car park, reportedly known as “doughnutsville,” due to the amount of joy riding which has taken place there.