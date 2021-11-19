Three suspects arrested after woman is violently robbed leaving bank

THREE suspects were arrested in Dublin on Thursday evening after a woman leaving a bank in Wicklow town had a substantial amount of money violently snatched from her hand earlier that afternoon.

The woman had just withdrawn a large amount of money from the Bank of Ireland on Main Street, when she was approached by a man from behind who, after a violent tussle, grabbed the money she was holding in her hand. He then jumped into a vehicle parked nearby and made a speedy getaway.

The robbery took place at 3.10 p.m. and was witnessed by two detectives from Dublin who were in Wicklow town on other business. They were driving past the bank when the robbery occurred. After briefly speaking to the victim, they headed off in the direction of the getaway car and discreetly followed them to Dublin. Read More After calling for backup, the vehicle was stopped and all three suspects were arrested. The matter is being deal with by Dublin Gardai. Superintendent Declan McCarthy has warned people to remain vigilant when withdrawing money from local banks, especially at this time of year. He said: “People need to exercise caution when withdrawing money and need to be discreet. Coming up to Christmas there are people waiting at banks to see if there are any opportunist thefts they may be able to carry out, because they know some large transactions will be taking place over the festive season. The victim in this incident didn’t suffer any injuries but she was very shook up. Fortunately the three suspects in the incident were all apprehended.”