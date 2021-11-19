Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Three suspects arrested after woman is violently robbed leaving bank

Superintendent Declan McCarthy. Expand
A woman leaving Bank of Ireland in Wicklow town was robbed at 3.10 p.m. on Thursday. Expand

Close

Superintendent Declan McCarthy.

Superintendent Declan McCarthy.

A woman leaving Bank of Ireland in Wicklow town was robbed at 3.10 p.m. on Thursday.

A woman leaving Bank of Ireland in Wicklow town was robbed at 3.10 p.m. on Thursday.

/

Superintendent Declan McCarthy.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

THREE suspects were arrested in Dublin on Thursday evening after a woman leaving a bank in Wicklow town had a substantial amount of money violently snatched from her hand earlier that afternoon.

The woman had just withdrawn a large amount of money from the Bank of Ireland on Main Street, when she was approached by a man from behind who, after a violent tussle, grabbed the money she was holding in her hand. He then jumped into a vehicle parked nearby and made a speedy getaway.

Privacy