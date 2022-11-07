Three stunning images of Wicklow wow in Love Your Coast Photography competition

A photograph of seals frolicking in the water at Brides Head finished second in the Wildlife and Underwater Category in the Love Your Coast Photography competition.

The 13th edition of the Love Your Coast photography competition took place at a awards ceremony held in the Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin on November 3.

After a two-year break, when the awards were held in a virtual ceremony, Clean Coasts and the photographers who were shortlisted, were happy to be back celebrating the beauty of the Irish coast in person.

This year, over 1,100 entries were received, and the 50 best images were shortlisted and displayed at the event at Smock Alley.

Christopher Howes with the image titled ‘Seals Have Fun Too’ taken at Brides Head, Wicklow town, received the second place prize in the Wildlife and the Underwater Category. Christopher said: “I have been photographing the Seals in Wicklow for a number of years now and I wanted to try to get something different for a change. I planned to go out during the mating season of the Seals to see if I could get a playful shot of them and they didn't disappoint me. It ended out to be a bit stormy, so it took some patience and time. But it was well worth the wait.”

Moreover, ‘Bray Air Show Crowds 2022’ by Aoife Hester taken in Bray, and ‘Wicklow Head Lighthouse at sunrise’ by Philip Reilly taken at Dunbur Head, were shortlisted among the top ten images in the People and the Coast and Coastal Heritage categories, respectively.

Philip said: “Alan, Tom and I from the Carlow Photographic Society arrived at the lighthouse at 4.15 a.mn. on June 14 for sunrise at 5 a.m.. It was just perfect with the right mix of cloud and sun. I love the variety of colour and tones in this image. We spent two hours there photographing the seascapes and just enjoying the sound of the sea birds.”

Working with communities on the ground, Clean Coasts’ mission is to help foster pride in our coastline, supporting Clean Coasts communities, groups, and volunteers to tackle issues affecting their local area. This competition provides an opportunity to view the coast and our waterways that the Clean Coasts programme works to protect from a completely different perspective and see the beauty captured therein.

Coastal Communities Manager Sinead McCoy said: “We were delighted to be able to celebrate in person again both the beauty of the Irish coast and the talent of the photographers who entered our competition, after a two-year break. Over the last 13 years, the competition has been very successful and very well received.

“For Clean Coasts, this is more than just a photography competition: we are an island nation, and our coast and marine environment are incredibly important to us. Clean Coasts has over 1,800 volunteer groups who are doing amazing work when it comes to managing and protecting our marine environment, so these photographs are a way for everybody to appreciate and celebrate our coast and be inspired to get involved too.”