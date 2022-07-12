Three popular Wicklow agricultural shows get funding boosts

The Kilmacanogue Show, celebrating 50 years in 2022, is among those to get funding boosts.

Three agricultural shows in Wicklow are among the 119 Irish shows set to receive their share of €700,000 to help cover the costs of making their post-Covid comebacks.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, on Tuesday announced individual allocations of up to €6,000 to 119 Agricultural shows taking place this summer, including shows in Carnew & District (July 16), Kilmacanogue (July 23) and Tinahely (August 1).

Each show will attract funding in the region of €5,000 - €6,000, with funding based on vouched expenditure.

Minister Humphreys said: “I recently announced increased funding of €700,000 to support the Irish Shows Association, and I am delighted to today confirm the individual allocations for shows all across rural Ireland.

“I am particularly pleased to announce funding of up to €6,000 to each show to assist each meet the costs of putting them together - on the back of huge voluntary endeavour.

“I believe it is of vital importance to our rural communities that we support the efforts of the show committees and the work of their volunteers. I hope that this funding will help put the shows on a firmer financial footing and provide vital support to the committees."

She added: “Our shows signal fun, energy and a sense of community - something for all the family. They are a shop window for what is produced locally and bring visitors from near and far.

“Practically every weekend over the coming months there is an agricultural show on somewhere in Ireland. I urge people to get out, enjoy them and give them your full support.”