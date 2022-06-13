Three new social housing estates take 82 families off Wicklow housing list

Opening of Jameson Heights Kilmacanogue. Cllr Melanie Corrigan, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Co Co, Cllr Shay Cullen, Cathaoirleach of Bray Council, Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, Minister Simon Harris

(l-r) Senator Pat Casey, Further Education Minister Simon Harris, Theresa O'Brienior Executive Officer Housing and Corporate Estate, Wicklow County Council, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council Cllr Shay Cullen and Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District Gail Dunne, Wicklow County Council Chief Executive Brian Gleeson, Breege Kilkenny, Director of Services and Mark Devereux of Wicklow County Council at the official opening of the new houses in Hawkstown Park, Wicklow Town. Photo: Mick Kelly.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien and Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council Cllr Shay Cullen (centre) pictured with (l-r) Wicklow County Council CEO Brian Gleeson, Breege Kilkenny, Director of Services, Wicklow County Council, Further Education Minister Simon Harris, Theresa O'Brien, Senior Executive Officer Housing and Corporate Estate, Wicklow County Council, Senator Patrick Casey and Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District Cllr Gail Dunne at the official opening the new houses at MountianView Drive in Newtownmountkennedy. Photo: Mick Kelly.

Three new social housing estates totalling 82 houses have been officially opened in the Garden County.

The new estates in Wicklow Town, Newtownmountkennedy and Kilmacanogue were officially opened on Friday, June 10 by Cllr Shay Cullen, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien and Minister for Further Education Simon Harris were among the guests at the official opening events for Hawkstown Park in Wicklow Town, Mountainview Drive in Newtownmountkennedy and Jameson Heights in Kilmacanogue.

Deputy Stephen Matthews, Senator Pat Casey and local councillors were also among those in attendance at the official openings.

Hawkstown Park, Wicklow consists of eight one-bed, 16 two-bed and 16 three-bed homes, all of which were allocated in the recent weeks.

Mountainview Drive, Newtownmountkennedy consists of six one bed and 16 two bed homes and will be allocated in the coming weeks.

Jameson Heights, Kilmacanogue has 20 homes and the residents moved in during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The provision of these homes is among many schemes being developed in the county under Wicklow County Council’s Building and Supply Programme. All the houses are energy efficient and have achieved a BER of A3 for the majority of homes using high efficiency air to water heat pumps, resulting in lower heating costs.

Performing the official opening, Cllr Cullen, said: “I recognise the serious challenge we face in terms of housing and a critical focus and priority has been firmly placed on responding to this challenge by Wicklow County Council through the development and implementation of the Social Housing supply programme. Today we officially open three housing estates Hawkstown Park in Wicklow, Jameson Heights in Kilmacanogue and Mountain View here in Newtown and this marks the first of many official openings to come.

“In the last two years due to Covid-19, there were no official openings but works continued throughout the pandemic and while official openings did not take place houses were allocated in numerous parts of the County including Arklow, Greystones and Bray to mention but a few to families in need. Wicklow County Council vigorously continues to progress its development programme under the Rebuilding Ireland banner.”

Brian Gleeson, Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, said: “Over the course of the next two years, the Council’s programme is expected to deliver newly constructed homes for more than 400 households on the Council’s social housing list. The Council currently has five projects at various stages of construction and tendering, which will yield a further 99 homes before the end of 2023.

“A further eight schemes are under active consideration with a potential yield for a further 388 units. We are also engaged with Approved Housing Bodies under the CALF and CAS schemes and with private developers who are delivering additional units under Part V.”

Minister Harris said: “These new homes being delivered to Wicklow families on the housing list will make a significant difference to 94 families. Getting the keys to a new home is an unforgettable moment.

"I want to wish the new residents of Mountainview Drive, Jamestown Heights and Hawkstown Park every happiness in the years ahead in their new homes and I look forward to opening further new Wicklow County Council housing developments modelled on the housing delivered here today.

"Increasing the supply of local authority homes is a key commitment in Housing for All.

"Wicklow is constantly growing and adapting and it is vital we provide all types of housing to meet the demand,” the minister added.