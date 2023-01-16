Three fishermen rescued by Wicklow RNLI launch in challenging conditions

WICKLOW RNLI’s first callout of the New Year saw the all-weather lifeboat RNLB Joanna and Henry Williams launched on Saturday evening after a 15-metre vessel developed mechanical problems while fishing for whelk off the Wicklow coast.

The all-weather lifeboat slipped its moorings at 11.30 a.m. after receiving a crew pager alert and headed north to the casualties last reported position.

At 12.15 p.m. the drifting fishing vessel with three crew was located near the East Codling buoy. Weather conditions in the area were sea state rough with a three a metre swell, wind was strong gusting north easterly force 7- 8 at times.

An assessment of the vessel was carried out by Coxswain Ciaran Doyle and it was revealed it was suffering from engine failure. As the vessel had no propulsion and unable to return to port under its own power and with the deteriorating weather, it was decided the best course of action was to tow the vessel back to Wicklow.

A towline was established, and course was set for Wicklow harbour at 12.45 p.m.

Speaking after the callout Coxswain Doyle said: “We located the fishing vessel drifting 18 miles north-east of Wicklow harbour, conditions at the scene were challenging, but the crew worked well and had no difficulties preparing a towline. The tow home was slow due to the weather, and we had to adjust the towline on a couple of occasions to suit the conditions.”

The fishing vessel was brought alongside the east pier at Wicklow harbour at 5.30 p.m. and the three fishermen were landed safely ashore.