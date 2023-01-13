Thousands without power in Wicklow after battering from high winds

More than 2,000 in County Wicklow are still without power on Friday morning after winds exceeding 50km/h battered the area throughout Thursday night.

Outages are being reported near Arklow, Greystones, Kilcoole and Wicklow town with ESB crews working hard to fix all faults before 2.30p.m. on Friday.

Teams were out overnight to restore power for thousands more homes and businesses, but still there are 1,713 without electricity in Tinahask outside Arklow.

ESB teams expect this to be rectified by 9.45a.m. this morning, but further north faults are more serious.

A total of 101 ESB customers are affected by a fault in Greystones that is not expected to be fixed until 2p.m., while a further 147 customers in Kilcoole could be without power until 2.30p.m.

Outside Wicklow town, 23 customers without power in Ballybeg have been told they can expect a restoration before 1p.m.

Weather warnings issued by Met Eireann for County Wicklow have now passed, but Yellow Marine weather warnings for the sea off the coasts remain in place until Sunday, with westerly winds expected to reach gale force eight at times throughout the weekend.

A Small Craft Warning is in place for all coasts of Ireland until Sunday.