Thieves target community group in Rathnew

RATHNEW Tidy Towns and Rathnew Village Active Forum received a major blow after a picnic table and planters due to be put in place for community use were stolen overnight.

Four wooden picnic tables and four planters were delivered on Tuesday, at a cost of €3,500, and were due to be fixed-down and installed at the car park on Main Street.

A couple of cars left in the carpark first had to be removed so Rathnew Tidy Towns volunteers decided to wait until Saturday to install the benches and planters, once the cars had been removed.

However, the volunteers were shocked to find on Friday morning that one of the picnic benches and two of the planters had been stolen.

A spokesperson for Rathnew Tidy Towns said; “We were going to fix the benches and planters in on Saturday, once the abandoned cars had been gotten rid of, and when more of our volunteers would be available to help. It’s very frustrating. We only formed over a year ago and have been getting great turnouts at our litter-picks each week. It was one of the projects we were working on. We wanted some benches where people could sit and have a cup of tea or coffee. It was for the whole community and we were ready to go.

“We wanted it all done before Christmas so this is very disappointing. We are a small voluntary group, without a lot of funding, and we are always grovelling to the council for money, and they have been good to us, as have local businesses.

“The picnic benches are very heavy so it would have taken three to four lads to lift it into the back of a truck. We thought the benches would be safe enough but this just proves there is always someone out there looking for any sort of opportunity.”

Members of Rathnew Tidy Towns are due to meet with the local Community Gardai this week, while CCTV footage of the area will also be monitored.

Cllr John Snell has described those involved in the incident as ‘toe-rags’ and said a lot of work had gone into the project.

“It was a joint initiative carried out by Rathnew Village Active Forum and Rathnew Tidy Town. The idea of street furniture to enhance the local streetscape had been planned for some time. It’s very upsetting and disheartening for everyone involved. It takes a special type of toe-rags to steal something like that. The benches were for the whole community. There was nothing to stop the culprits from stealing the other picnic benches and planters, but they obviously didn’t have enough room. Hopefully, local CCTV of the area will help with inquiries.”