The Whale Theatre reveals packed autumn programme

Soprano Catherine Redding will feature in the autumn line-up at Whale Theatre.

The Whale Theatre has unveiled some of its packed programme of shows for the autumn.

The Greystones venue has also given details of some of its summer programme with some of Ireland’s leading musicians set to perform.

Gemma Hayes will perform on Saturday, June 25 with support from Naimee Coleman.

The Whale Theatre will host an evening with Mundy on Saturday, July 2 with Cathy Davey set to perform on Saturday, July 9 and Luka Bloom on Saturday, July 16.

After a busy few months, the popular venue will ‘go dark’ for much of July and August in preparation for the new season.

The theatre’s autumn season will kick off on Friday, September 9 with Arclight Theatre Company’s production of William Shakespeare's ‘Macbeth’.

Directed by Paul Cullen, and featuring a musical score composed and performed by D. Cullen, this energetic, visceral and highly visual production will run for three performances only with a special matinee show on Sunday, September 11.

With ‘Macbeth’ featured on the 2023 Leaving Certificate syllabus, this is the perfect opportunity for students and parents alike to experience Arclight’s award-winning production.

For theatre fans, there is still another treat in store as Rex Ryan’s Glass Mask Theatre makes its Whale Theatre debut, with a new play titled ‘Pop Tart Lipstick’.

Written by Rex Ryan and directed by Stephen Jones, the story revolves around Harris, who has just been released from Mountjoy Prison, and John, who is pursuing a new way of life as a bus driver. The piece unfolds in real time, as the two old friends meet again, and a string of comic absurdities ensues.

There is something for younger audiences too, as Trio Tain join acclaimed soprano Catherine Redding and narrator Nicholas Grennell to present a bite-size version of Mozart’s The Magic Flute.

This 60-minute musical romp tells the story of Tamino, a handsome prince, as he sets out to free the beautiful Princess Pamina from the clutches of the dark and mysterious Sarastro. With the aid of his spectacular magic flute and his faithful friend Papageno, the hero soon discovers that nothing, not even day and night, is quite as it first appears.

Mary Coughlan, The 4 Of Us and Anne Randolph are also due to perform.

For more information, see whaletheatre.ie.