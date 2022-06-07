Wicklow

The Sports Room holds repair workshops as part of Bike Week

The bike maintenance workshop at The Sports Room was hosted by Enda Dunne. Expand

Myles Buchanan

THE Sports Room in Wicklow town has been a longstanding supporter of National Bike Week, and this year was no different as they organised in-store workshops and a community cycle.

The bicycle mechanic for The Sports Room, Enda Dunne, held two workshops, one for beginners and the other for more advanced cyclists.

Co-owner Ciara Kavanagh said: “We have been holding workshops during Bike Week for the past three to four years. The beginners workshop is more for people who may have only recently taken cycling up. It usually focuses on things like how to fix a puncture and how to make sure your chain is properly oiled.

“The more advanced workshop is for people who would be very keen and experienced cyclists, many of whom would be a member of a club.

“All the bicycles are placed up on stands so participants can have a go at it themselves, rather than just watching a demonstration.”

The Sports Room also organised a community cycle along the Murrough as part of Bike Week. They will also be contributing to the Energy Awareness Day organised by Wicklow Tidy Towns and taking place in the Pastoral Centre on Saturday, June 18, when The Sports Room will have a selection of electric bikes which members of the public can take out on a test ride.

