The Murrough Dog Park is now officially open for you and your pooch

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District Gail Dunne with Wileen Earls and her dog Ben at the new dog park on the Murrough, Wicklow town.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District Gail Dunne officially opens the new dog park on the Murrough in Wicklow Town with Janet Lundy Mulrain, Joan Sinnott, Cllr Mary Kavanagh, Eileen Earls, Michael Nicholson, Cllr Paul O'Brien, Alan Martin, Breda McCarthy, Ruben O'Neill and pet dogs Cind, Nidge, Ben and Mia.

THE Murrough Dog Park situated on the seafront Wicklow town was officially opened on Monday by the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, Cllr Gail Dunne.

The Murrough Dog Park is a welcome addition and compliments the existing amenities on the seafront. The park allows for dogs to exercise off the leash and has created a safe and enjoyable space for dogs and dog owners to meet and socialise.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, Cllr Gail Dunne, said: “It is a great honour after immense hard work by all to officially open the park on the Murrough and added that it will be another amenity in Wicklow Town to be enjoyed.”

The park was funded by the Community, Cultural and Social Development Section of Wicklow County Council and the work was carried out by the staff of Wicklow Municipal District.