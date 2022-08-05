The Cove in Greystones will always be accessible during €125,000 works – Cllr Stephen Stokes

A growing crack in the wall on the path near the Cove in Greystones is the instigator of major coastal protection works, which will begin on August 8.

Local councillor Stephen Stokes has moved to allay fears that access to popular Greystones swimming spot The Cove will be hampered during extensive coastal protection works that are due to begin on August 8.

A crack in the wall beside the path that leads to the Cove was reported to Wicklow County Council by former councillor Kathleen Kelleher in the late 1990s. At the time WCC took action by cementing the crack. However over the years the crack has become bigger. It is believed that further erosion posed a potential risk to the Cliff Road, Greystones.

Cllr Stokes explained: "These works are essential. There is a large crack in the wall beside the path. As such the Greystones District Engineering Department has successfully secured €65,000 in climate adaption funds, to protect the road from the sea. This will be important to ensure a safe long term environment for Cliff Road and Cove users.”

He added: “This is a challenging job. Although climate adaption funds have been secured, my understanding is that the work will cost over €125,000, provided that there are no unexpected delays. Additionally I have been advised that people will still be able to access the Cove."

The works are expected to take two months to complete and will cause some footpath access disruption, but alternative routes are expected to be put in place ensuring the Cove is never off limits.