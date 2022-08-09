‘The Colour Club’ launches in Arklow this weekend

A new award winning social enterprise called ‘The Colour Club’ is launching this Sunday August 14 in Arklow.

The Colour Club is a new community space where people can come to connect and be creative together. Founder Rachel Tyrelll is inviting one and all to the sparkly and colourful new clubhouse, hidden among the most beautiful trees in Ballyraine Campus, just a stone's throw away from Arklow town.

There will be a colourful collection of cool things to do on the day, including creative workshops, yoga classes, karate classes, poetry and book readings, face painting, a photo booth, wood fired pizza and coffee and cakes. There will also be live music throughout.

Rachel, who is a fully qualified yoga instructor for kids and adults, was inspired to create The Colour Club after giving birth to her first child. She claims there was and is a huge need for creative spaces in Arklow. All of the classes she provides are inclusive and intended for people of all abilities and ages.

“I had already successfully applied for and completed three different social enterprise programmes including ones with the County Wicklow Partnership and Social Impact Ireland,” Rachel said. “After doing the third social enterprise, with Social Entrepreneurs Ireland, I found the premises that has now become the clubhouse.

“We just can't wait to welcome the community along to our open launch. We’re really excited for you to check out the space. Come dressed in your most colourful clothes – the more you clash the better! We'll have a prize on the day for the most colourful character”

The Colour Club launch/open day on Sunday August 14 from 12 – 3pm, with the official opening at about 12.30pm. The clubhouse is in Ballyraine Campus in Arklow.