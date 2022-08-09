The Avon in Blessington seeks green light to retain outdoor foodcourt

The Avon in Blessington is seeking to retain an outdoor food court used by mobile food trucks area located at the popular west Wicklow venue.

McGill Planning, on behalf of Good Pasture Productions Ltd, are seeking permission for a change of use from a tennis court and car parking to an area for the parking of vehicles where food is served.

Permission is also sought to retain an outdoor wooden bar area and associated landscaping, boundary treatment and ancillary works. Wicklow County Council’s planning section is due to issue their decision by September 8.

According to documents submitted to the planning section, the former tennis court is located to the south of the existing hotel building and is currently in use as an outdoor food court with mobile food trucks parked on the site.

The application argues that the Covid-19 pandemic led to an increased interest in outdoor dining.

“The applicant is responding to this demand for an alternative form of dining and the location of this proposed development is ideal as it can cater for day trippers, walkers and residents of the holiday homes”, the application states.

It is also argued that the food court would complement other tourist attractions on the site, which is located near the Blessington Lakes and will increase the economic viability of the Avon complex.