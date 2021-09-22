Tenders sought for East Avoca Mines surveying project

Expressions of interest are being sought from consultants to conduct studies at the East Avoca Mines site in Avoca.

Wicklow County Council has issued a tender notice looking for consultants to provide mapping, surveying, title research and boundary query services at the East Avoca Mines. The notice states that the successful bidder will be required to provide architectural, engineering, building and surveying services at the site of the historic mine.

The closing date for submissions is Tuesday, September 28.

An Bord Pleanala gave the green light to a compulsory purchase order for lands at Avoca Mines in June following an application from the local authority.

Funding of €450,000 was allocated by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications under Budget 2021 for an ongoing remediation project at the Avoca Mines.