Ten houses planned as part of social housing scheme for Ballynerrin in Wicklow

THE elected members of Wicklow Municipal District unanimously voted in favour of passing a Pat 8 for ten social housing units on a site at Ballynerrin in Wicklow town.

The houses will consist of six two-bed units in the form of two-storey houses, and four three-bed two-storey houses. The plans also include a new access road from the adjacent site.

The site is bound by the Ballyguile Road to the east, the R571 to the west and residential properties to the north and south. The site also steeply slopes from east to west.

Issues were identified with the boundary walls, which have been redesigned through increased garden sizes, sloped retaining walls and green landscaping strategies. The height of the boundary walls have been reduced as much as possible, through soft landscaping and a more appealing wall construction by increasing biodiversity and softening the look of the approach.

Cllr Gail Dunne said: ”I’m supportive of any social housing. Myself and my fellow councillors have always supported housing that is beneficial to our area. Housing is a first priority and I would be supportive of anything that has the end result of getting people houses.”

Cllr Shay Cullen questioned whether the houses could be provided as affordable housing rather than social housing.

Senior Executive Engineer Declan Murnane, in reply, said the Council are leaning more toward social housing but the possibility of providing affordable housing at the site could be looked into at a later stage.

Cllr Paul O’Brien, the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, stated: “We have the affordable housing site coming on stream on the Greenhill Road. This Ballynerrin development will send a clear signal that we haven’t forgotten about social housing either.”

He also proposed naming the development when it is completed after the late Liam Kavanagh, a former Labour TD from Wicklow town, who had responsibility for housing on a national level when sitting as the Minister for Environment and Local Government from 1983 to 1986.