Temporary traffic lights at Ferrybank and Seaview Avenue to remain in place for three months

The old wallboard factory being torn down during work on the Arklow Water Treatment Plant.

Temporary traffic lights have been erected at the junction of Ferrybank and Seaview Avenue and there is a single lane closure on the North Quay road outside Bridgewater Shopping Centre to facilitate work on the Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The temporary traffic lights were put up yesterday (Tuesday) and will be in place for three months. A temporary link road from Mill Road to Seaview Avenue is open for the same length of time.

These traffic diversions were in place previously for two weeks in November.

Traffic emerging from Bridgewater and Aldi will only be able to exit by Mill Road and Seaview Avenue. Three sets of traffic lights will be in place at the junction of Seaview Avenue and Ferrybank.

Local access will be maintained for residents of North Quay Road.

These arrangements caused minor issues in November when motorists attempted to exit Bridgewater and Aldi as normal with the signage causing confusion.

Irish Water says that diversion routes will be clearly signposted.

Traffic on Ferrybank was also greater than normal, especially around school times.

Residents on Seaview Avenue also experienced a much greater volume of traffic.

Adrian Cadden is one of the residents there and said: “It is a bit of a nuisance but at the same time the town needs a sewerage system.

“There definitely is more traffic on the road, especially heavier traffic. It’s not like the regular traffic that goes down to the leisure centre. Many residents have their cars parked outside their houses and it’s a bit of an issue for the houses closer to the leisure centre.

"There’s almost a stop and go system when the heavy vehicles are trying to come up from the treatment plant.

“I know there were a few issues on Stringer’s Lane back in November with cars trying to go up there and get out on to Ferrybank from there. But the council blocked off the lane except for residents to stop the cars from going down there.”

Mr Cadden said that Ward and Burke, the engineering contractors for the project, were in touch with residents of Seaview Avenue during the autumn to do a survey of the houses there.

“They came to all of the residents on Seaview Avenue to make sure all of the buildings were structurally sound and no houses would be damaged with the extra traffic.

“I think it will be happening again later in the year but it’s only temporary and the town needs a wastewater treatment plant.”

Since the works began in September, the old wallboard factory has been demolished and one tunnel shaft has been sunk. Irish Water is moving on to the next phase of its works with more tunnel shafts being constructed.

The project represents an investment of €139 million and includes the development of a new, state of the art, wastewater treatment plant that has been designed to provide an ultimate treatment capacity for the town.

Two interceptor sewer pipelines along the North and South Quay are being sunk to bring untreated wastewater to the proposed plant. A marine sea outfall pipe will be construcuted to safely discharge the treated wastewater effluent to the Irish Sea.

Speaking about the works, Michael Tinsley, Portfolio Delivery Manager with Irish Water, said: “We are delighted to announce that works on this essential project are progressing well and we look forward to starting 2022 with the next phase of works.

“The new wastewater treatment plant will have significant benefits for both residents and businesses as well as tourists that visit the area as it will improve the water quality in the River Avoca and enable future economic growth.

"We will continue to work closely with the local community and on behalf of Irish Water, I would like to thank businesses and residents for their ongoing support and cooperation as we progress this vital project.”

Members of the community can receive updates about the next phase of works on the wastewater treatment plant by visiting water.ie and entering their location, calling 1800 278 278, or following Irish Water on social media.