A section of the R754/Avoca Road at Conary village is to close for two days to facilitate the National Cycling Road Race Championship.

Wicklow County Council said the R754 at the junction with the R772 to Conary village would be closed between Saturday, October 2 at 9 a.m. and Sunday , October 3 at 5 p.m. A one-way system will be in place during this time in Barndarrig. Road