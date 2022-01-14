Wicklow

Temporary road closure in Baltinglass

Richard Clune

There will be a temporary road closure on the R747 in Baltinglass between Tuesday and Friday for the emergency replacement of a damaged drainage culvert.

Wicklow County Council wishes to advise that the R747 Ballytore Road, Baltinglass will be closed between the junction with Belan Street, Bawnoges Road, Rathmoon Road and Tinoran Crossroads.

The road will be closed from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19 and 6 p.m. on Friday, January 21 to facilitate the replacement.

Traffic management and diversions will be in place. Heavy Good’s Vehicles normally using this section of the R747 should divert via the old N9 (R448) Castledermot and Clough Cross to the south of Baltinglass. Local access to properties on the section affected by the road closure will be accommodated.

Wicklow County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.

