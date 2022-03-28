Teenager on school outing suffers leg injury after fall in Glendalough

A teenager who suffered a deep laceration to his leg had to be airlifted from Glendalough on Thursday afternoon so he could receive medical treatment in hospital.

The teen was part of a large school hike around some of the most scenic areas in Glendalough, when he fell and sustained a lower leg injury, meaning he couldn’t continue on the hike.

The Gardaí tasked Dublin Wicklow Mountains Rescue Team and Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue Tea to come to the aid of the injured walker at 2.01 p.m..

The group was located using SARLOC technology and mountain rescue personnel were able to make their way to the location of the casualty. Once he was medically assessed, the injured party was then transported to hospital by Rescue 116. The operation was stood down at 4.02 p.m.