Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.7°C Dublin

Teenager on school outing suffers leg injury after fall in Glendalough

Mountain Rescue responded to an incident in Glendalough on Thursday. File pic. Expand

Close

Mountain Rescue responded to an incident in Glendalough on Thursday. File pic.

Mountain Rescue responded to an incident in Glendalough on Thursday. File pic.

Mountain Rescue responded to an incident in Glendalough on Thursday. File pic.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

A teenager who suffered a deep laceration to his leg had to be airlifted from Glendalough on Thursday afternoon so he could receive medical treatment in hospital.

The teen was part of a large school hike around some of the most scenic areas in Glendalough, when he fell and sustained a lower leg injury, meaning he couldn’t continue on the hike.

The Gardaí tasked Dublin Wicklow Mountains Rescue Team and Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue Tea to come to the aid of the injured walker at 2.01 p.m..

The group was located using SARLOC technology and mountain rescue personnel were able to make their way to the location of the casualty. Once he was medically assessed, the injured party was then transported to hospital by Rescue 116. The operation was stood down at 4.02 p.m.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy