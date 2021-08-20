Wicklow

Teddy display at Corke Abbey in Bray vandalised

Mary Fogarty

A large display of teddies at Corke Abbey has been pulled down and thrown around, and many of the soft toys ripped apart

Alan Quinn had created the exhibition to bring some cheer to his neighbours, who had donated unwanted toys to the project.

The vandalism occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning to the dismay of the residents of the estate.

‘They were absolutely wrecked, we lost about 50 per cent of them,’ said Alan, who said that a group of lads did it at around 2 a.m. He said there had been 138 items in total.

‘Nobody is more sorry than myself,’ he said. ‘They were 138 teddies doing no harm to anybody.’

He said he will stay positive and keep trying to think of ways to brighten people’s lives in Corke Abbey.

His goal in creating the display was to make people a little happier, and brighten up their lives, after a grim 18 months of Covid-19.

People from the area have been donating their teddies for inclusion, and visitors of al lages came to have a look.

Alan, a retired bank porter, is an active member of the Corke Abbey residents association. He cuts the grass and does other work in the area.

