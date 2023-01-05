Tapestry at Glencree Centre Wicklow highlights global corporate injustice

A powerful hand-made tapestry highlighting corporate and human rights abuses around the world will be unveiled by Trócaire at the Armoury Café at the Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation, Co. Wicklow on Thursday, January 12.

Created by 12 Trócaire volunteers from across Ireland, including Niamh Darcy from Greystones, the powerful piece of solidarity art will support the overseas aid agency’s Business and Human Rights campaign.

It calls for stronger regulation for companies responsible for human rights violations and environmental harms.

The 'Threads for Corporate Justice' tapestry was developed by Trócaire under the guidance of textile artists Deborah Stockdale and Roberta Bacic from Conflict Textiles in Belfast, which holds a large collection of international textiles reflecting conflict and human rights abuses.

Local volunteer from Greystones, Niamh Darcy, who has been a Trócaire volunteer for over four years, used the theme of Fair Trade in her tapestry panel.

Niamh said: "My 'Threads of Corporate Justice’ panel illustrates the benefits to farmers and workers in the developing world when they partner with the people who buy their products through Fair Trade movement. It provides them with an opportunity to improve their lives and plan for their future."

Conflict Textiles facilitated four online workshops to guide the volunteers as they created their individual tapestry panels with themes including fast fashion, violent evictions, the impact of tobacco farming, pollution of rivers, and brave activists who struggle for justice despite facing grave danger.

The panels, created from scrap and sustainable materials, were then brought together into one large textile.

Marie-Anne Michel, Trócaire’s Volunteer Officer, said: “Art can be a powerful tool to help create positive social change. It can shine a light on injustice or help us imagine a better world.

"This exciting project aims to do just that. Through their handy work the volunteers are standing in solidarity with impacted communities around the world.”

Trócaire is part of a global campaign calling for stronger corporate regulation. This includes urging Ireland to introduce a new law to hold Irish companies to account for harming people and the planet, a vital step in ending corporate abuse.