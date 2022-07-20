Wicklow

Swinging Pubs finale lights up Bridge Hotel on Arklow Seabreeze Festival weekend

Sean Fox, Mary Kirwan and Paul Burke - all winners at the final of the Swinging Pubs in Arklow. Expand
Best Novelty Comedy winner Lynda Fortune with Seabreeze Princess Kerry Byrne. Photo: Myles Carroll. Expand
Mc Paul Burke dressed up to the nines for the Swinging Pubs final. Expand
Geraldine, Catherine, Alfie and Sean perform 'They Do Run Run' at the Bridge Hotel in Arklow. Expand
Best Female Performer Bri Elle Finn with Seabreeze Princess Kerry Byrne. Expand
Ian Walsh entertaining at The Bay Hotel in Arklow during the Arklow Seabreeze Festival. Photo: Myles Carroll Expand
Sandra Redmond. Expand
Josh and Ciaran as 'The Blues Bros' at The Bay Hotel in Arklow performing for the Seabreeze Festival's 'Swinging Pubs' competition. Photo: Myles Carroll Expand

Eoin Mac Raghnaill

This year’s Swinging Pubs competition has been a resounding hit with locals, with each of the seven participating venues absolutely packed to the rafters.

The talent showcase, which is part of the annual Seabreeze Festival, saw Arklow pubs and bars complete to provide the best entertainment in town. Each pub presented multiple entertainers, with performers singing, dancing, joking and even stripping their way into the hearts of local audiences.

Swinging Pubs created a vibrant and revitalising buzz about the town, with rocking venues and enthusiastic audience participation a feature across each of the seven nights.

The week long competition kicked off on July 6 at the Railway Tavern, followed by stops at The Arklow Bay Hotel, The Old House, The Gin Mill, The Midway and The Royal Arklow, before last Thursday’s finale in The Bridge Hotel.

The winners on the night were: Best Mc, Paul Burke (Bridge Hotel); Best Female Performer. Bri Ella Finn (The Midway); Best Male Performer, Sean Fox (Bridge Hotel); Best Novelty/Comedy.. The Full Monty (Gin Mill); Overall Swinging Pubs, (Bridge Hotel); Adjudicators Special Award for Outstanding Musicianship: Jacintha Lipsett (The Midway) Oliver Merrigan (The Royal Arklow).

Winners received trophies and cash prizes, while the venues they represented will enjoy the prestige of victory until they compete again at next year’s competition.

