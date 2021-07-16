Suspended sentence for Rathnew man who stole groceries from Tesco, Arklow 

A Rathnew man who pleaded guilty to theft was handed a suspended sentence at Arklow District Court last Wednesday. Stephen Nangle (35) 49 Woodside, Rathnew, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft at Tesco, Wexford Road, Arklow on September 3, 2020.

Judge David Kennedy placed the defendant on election to select if he wanted the case to heard by the district or circuit courts and Nangle chose the district court. Judge Kennedy said he would hear the facts of the case.

At 10.30 a.m. on the date in question, gardai received a call from security at Tesco supermarket in Arklow. They had observed a man pushing a buggy and placing groceries in it. Security found this suspicious as the man also had a trolley. Gardai arrived at the store and were told the man was still inside.

Gardai observed the man place items in the buggy, then pass through the checkout without paying for these items. When he walked outside, gardai followed the man and arrested him. The stolen goods, valued at €277.53, were recovered. The court heard Nagle had 12 previous convictions relating to road traffic offences.

Solicitor David Tarrant said that Nangle had ‘put himself at the mercy of the court’. At the time of the incident, Nangle was ‘in the throes of cocaine addiction’. His life had spiraled into addiction following a car accident in 2018 which left him needing a morphine patch on his back. The addiction had destroyed Nangle’s work history. He had been in the store with his wife on the day in question, but the couple had since separated. The defendant had access to his children for ten days each month and the support of his family.

Nangle was trying to manage his addiction and wean himself off morphine with the support of St Vincent’s Hospital Pain Management Team. A donation of €120 had been made to Tesco’s preferred charity, Temple Street Children’s Hospital. Nangle had another €200 in court with him. All the items taken had been recovered. Mr Tarrant told the court that the defendant had a place at the Rutland Centre, but had to come off the morphine patch before admission.

Judge Kennedy said pushing a buggy around with a trolley showed premediation. He noted that Nangle had been in the store with his wife. The theft had a ‘high value over €250’ and was a ‘serious matter’.

He imposed a four month custodial sentence suspended for 12 months and released Nangle on his own bond of €100 to keep the peace.