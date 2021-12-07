Survey of proposed site for new Greystones Coast Guard base to be completed

A survey of the proposed site of the new Coast Guard Station in Greystones is under way, it has been confirmed.

The Office of Public Works (OPW ) is carrying out a digital survey of the site as part of the formal process to transfer ownership. It means that the Coast Guard team’s move to their new base could be a step closer.

A spokeperson for Wicklow County Council confirmed that the OPW had met with representatives of the local authority and Sispar Ltd on site several times over the last year.

“The OPW are currently completing a digital topographical survey of the proposed site and adjoining lands. Once the results of this survey are available all parties will be in a position to progress the matter. The formal transfer of the land to the OPW will require the consent of the elected members of Greystones Municipal District,” they added.

After a number of delays in recent years, it’s understood that the development of the new building for the Greystones Coast Guard is a priority in the Irish Coast Guard Building Programme. Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton recently confirmed that the Greystones station is “number one” on the programme’s priority list.

“Funding for Greystones has been approved by my Department with estimated costs of €3.9 million,” she said in a written reply to a parliamentary question submitted by Meath Sinn Fein Deputy Darren O’Rourke

“It is envisaged that contracts will be awarded by the end of 2021 with a view to commence the construction phase during quarter one of 2022. Construction will take two years to complete,” the minister said.

A spokesperson for the OPW said the agency is “actively engaged with Wicklow County Council in relation to the formal transfer of the site identified for the new Coast Guard Station in Greystones”.

“Full Planning Permission has been granted and once the site is formally transferred the project will progress to final procurement stage and appointment of contractor to commence construction,” they added.

Separately, the Minister for the OPW confirmed to Wicklow Sinn Fein Deputy John Brady that plans to revamp the Greystones Garda Station remains subject to the Coast Guard team’s move from the building adjacent to the garda station to their new base.