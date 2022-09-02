SuperValu to sponsor Sporting Greystones

Daly’s SuperValu in Greystones is the newest sponsor to back Sporting Greystones, the youths’ Soccer Club. The club’s U17s team have received new Nike training tracksuits and jerseys. Team manager Peter Baxter welcomed the generous sponsorship at an announcement with SuperValu, Church Road manager, Paddy Holohan.

Mr Baxter said: “Voluntary sporting groups rely heavily on local business in order to fund our activities. Daly’s SuperValu is always generous in response to our appeals, and we are very grateful that local children can enjoy their team sports and develop valuable skills thanks to sponsors like Anne Daly and Paddy Holohan.”

Sporting Greystones was established in 2017. It is a young dynamic club with 14 teams and a thriving academy. New members are always welcome and applications should be submitted now on the Club’s website for the coming season which kicks off in September. The Club has achieved FAI Club Mark Status for best practice and governance, thanks to the successful Sporting Greystones Football for All programme, which promotes inclusivity, diversity and support for children with additional needs.