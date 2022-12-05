Superintendent dismisses Wicklow burglary statistics published in latest PhoneWatch report

Wicklow Superintendent Declan McCarthy has said that he is “anecdotally and statistically” in disagreement with recently released PhoneWatch burglary statistics.

Superintendent McCarthy has been reacting to security alarm monitoring firm PhoneWatch Limited’s annual Burglary Report, which indicated a sizeable 31 per cent increase in burglaries across Wicklow in 2022, compared to 2021 figures.

PhoneWatch’s report, which is based on 10 years of Central Statistics Office (CSO) burglary statistics and PhoneWatch’s own data and consumer research, also concluded that three out of four Irish homeowners are concerned about break-ins, while 58 per cent feel least protected during the winter months.

Speaking after the launch of the report, Eoin Dunne, Managing Director of PhoneWatch (a subsidiary of Norwegian company Sector Alarm Corporation), said: “It’s worrying to see a 33 per cent increase in the nationwide burglary rate and indeed an increase across most counties in Ireland. If this rate of increase was to continue until the end of the year, there would be approximately 11,500 burglaries in 2022.

“At PhoneWatch, our aim is never to scare or unnecessarily frighten people, but to make them aware of the realities of burglary so that they can take the preventative measures to help prevent such occurrences.”

Reacting to the report, Superintendent McCarthy said: “I wouldn’t be in agreement with that report, either anecdotally or statistically. All I know is, our burglaries are quite low in comparison to pre-Covid statistics. At least 20 per cent lower. To be honest, we were expecting them to be higher, but they’re simply not.

“We believe that this is down to a mixture of things. The residual effects of all of those Covid checkpoints that restricted people’s movements have certainly played their part. The legacy of all of that increased patrolling is still fresh in people’s minds. There’s also operation Thor, which has already kicked in.

Having observed an increase in burglaries in September and October 2017, An Garda Síochána prepared an operational plan for a Winter Phase of Operation Thor. The seasonal plan involved targeted enforcement and preventative activity designed to stop potential burglars from exploiting the reduced hours of daylight.

Superintendent McCarthy was keen to highlight that Operation Thor activities, including its anti-crime checkpoints, have led to numerous arrests of criminals where high-powered, ‘get-away’ vehicles were identified and intercepted.

“We’ve got quite a lot of checkpoints around the roads at the moment,” Superintendent McCarthy said. “When you add the Operation Thor checkpoints to our Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints, there’s a good deal of garda presence out there, both in terms of road safety and denying criminals access to the road networks.

“I read a report recently where the IFA Wicklow Chairman, Tom Byrne, was singing the praises of An Garda Síochána. Now, I think Tom was absolutely spot on in his assessment of the work being done by the three rural liaison officers that are appointed to the rural farming communities in Wicklow.

“They have made a big difference to crimes related to theft on farms and criminal trespass on agricultural land. There are only three of them, in such a massive county, and the work they do is just fantastic. The prevention of that kind of trespass, we believe, is lowering our burglary statistics in rural areas.”

As part of Operation Thor, An Garda Síochána launched their ‘Lock Up and Light Up’ campaign recently.

The burglary prevention initiative promotes five main safety measures property owners can employ, including: Lock all doors and windows; turn on some lights; use an alarm; don't keep large amounts of cash and store keys away from windows and letter boxes.

The initiative also highlights the primary entry points through which properties have been illegally entered, with doors or windows at the rear of the house (45 per cent) and doors or windows at the front of the house (42 per cent) significantly more vulnerable than side doors or windows (6 per cent), or other entry points (7 per cent).

“It’s the common sense stuff,” Superintendent McCarthy continued. “I’m conscious of the increases in the cost of energy, and it’s hard to ask people to fork out even more money on it, but visibility is always the best deterrent.

“Sensor lights especially, are a fantastic deterrent. Lights, CCTV, alarms – they’ll all make burglars think twice. They don't want to get caught, and they’re always going to go for the softest targets. Our advice is to make it as hard for them as possible.”